Message for UN Ocean Conference

Carlos Costa, AFP

Posted at Jun 27 2022 08:51 PM

Ocean Rebellion activists hold banners reading "As the sea dies we die" and "No more fish in the sea" as they stage a protest in Terreiro do Paco in Lisbon, Portugal on Monday, before the UN Ocean Conference opening. A long-delayed UN conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicks off in Lisbon, with thousands of policymakers, experts and advocates on the case. 

