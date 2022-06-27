Home  >  Overseas

Primary and secondary schools in Beijing reopen

Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 27 2022 12:14 PM

Beijing schools reopen

A mother and child walk along a mural to school in Beijing, China, on Monday. Beijing has allowed the reopening of primary and secondary schools after shutting them down early May as preventive measures against COVID-19. Senior students at middle school and high school returned to school on June 2, while kindergartens will reopen on July 4. 

