At least 4 killed in Colombia grandstand collapse

MULTIMEDIA

At least 4 killed, 30 seriously injured in Colombia bullring grandstand collapse

Colombian National Police Handout/AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

This handout picture released by Colombia's National Police show locals working at the bullring after a grandstand collapsed in the Colombian municipality of El Espinal, southwest of Bogota on Sunday. At least four people were killed and another 30 seriously injured when a full three-story section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, during a popular event at which members of the public face off with small bulls, officials said.