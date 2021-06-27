MULTIMEDIA

Spain scraps mandatory mask-wearing policy

Susana Vera, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People, some without protective masks, walk downtown Madrid, as they are no longer required outdoors from June 26, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Spain, Saturday. Spain scrapped its policy mandating mask-wearing, imposed in May 2020 when coronavirus cases surged in the country, as half of its 47M population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to its health ministry.