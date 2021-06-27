Home  >  Overseas

Spain scraps mandatory mask-wearing policy

Susana Vera, Reuters

Posted at Jun 27 2021 04:44 PM

People, some without protective masks, walk downtown Madrid, as they are no longer required outdoors from June 26, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Spain, Saturday. Spain scrapped its policy mandating mask-wearing, imposed in May 2020 when coronavirus cases surged in the country, as half of its 47M population received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine according to its health ministry. 

