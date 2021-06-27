Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Death toll in Florida apartment collapse climbs to 5, search and rescue continues Chandan Khanna, AFP Posted at Jun 27 2021 12:11 PM | Updated as of Jun 27 2021 12:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescue workers continue to search the rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, on Saturday. The death toll in the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building in Florida has climbed by one to five, a local official said Saturday evening. Death toll from Florida building collapse climbs to 5 Pinoy family among residents unaccounted for in Florida building collapse Read More: Surfside apartment Florida USA Miami Beach building collapse condominium collapse multimedia multimedia photos /life/06/27/21/food-shorts-pizza-machang-fried-chicken-and-more/entertainment/06/27/21/benben-mimiyuuuh-beach-jam-session/life/06/27/21/tagaytay-restaurant-review-farmers-table/sports/06/27/21/2021nbaplayoffs-suns-clippers-game-4-result/news/06/27/21/2-timbog-9-nasagip-sa-trafficking-sa-tacloban-city