Death toll in Florida apartment collapse climbs to 5, search and rescue continues

Chandan Khanna, AFP

Posted at Jun 27 2021 12:11 PM | Updated as of Jun 27 2021 12:19 PM

Rescue workers continue to search the rubble at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach, on Saturday. The death toll in the partial collapse of a high-rise apartment building in Florida has climbed by one to five, a local official said Saturday evening.

