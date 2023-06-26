MULTIMEDIA

Uneasy peace in Russia as Wagner troops return to barracks

Maxim Shepenkov, EPA-EFE

People walk near barriers blocking the way to the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. Counter-terrorism measures were enforced the day before in Moscow and other Russian regions after Belarusian President Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, negotiated a deal with Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin to stop the movement of the group's fighters across Russia.

