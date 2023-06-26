Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Art installation aims to raise awareness against plastic pollution

R.Satish Babu, AFP

Posted at Jun 26 2023 03:19 PM

Turtle installation against plastics

An installation depicts a sea turtle made from used plastic bottles as displayed at Edward Elliot's Beach in Chennai, India on Sunday. The art installation aims to raise awareness on plastic pollution, its impact to marine life, and to encourage the public to cut consumption of single-use plastics. 

