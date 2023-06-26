Turtle installation against plastics

MULTIMEDIA
Art installation aims to raise awareness against plastic pollution
R.Satish Babu, AFP
Posted at Jun 26 2023 03:19 PM
An installation depicts a sea turtle made from used plastic bottles as displayed at Edward Elliot's Beach in Chennai, India on Sunday. The art installation aims to raise awareness on plastic pollution, its impact to marine life, and to encourage the public to cut consumption of single-use plastics.
