Pride March, New York edition

Porter Binks, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 26 2023 04:24 PM

New York Pride

Participants carry an arc of rainbow made of balloons during the annual NYC Pride March in New York, New York, USA on Sunday. The march, carrying the theme 'Strength in Solidarity' this year, was a mix of celebration, protest and activism for the LGBTQI+ community.

