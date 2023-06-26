New York Pride

MULTIMEDIA
Pride March, New York edition
Porter Binks, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 26 2023 04:24 PM
Participants carry an arc of rainbow made of balloons during the annual NYC Pride March in New York, New York, USA on Sunday. The march, carrying the theme 'Strength in Solidarity' this year, was a mix of celebration, protest and activism for the LGBTQI+ community.
