Afghan women demand rights

Atif Aryan, AFP

In one of the rare occasions, Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday. The supreme leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, released a message Sunday claiming the Afghan government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives, despite the ban on women from public life and work and restricted education for young girls.

