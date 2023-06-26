MULTIMEDIA
Afghan women demand rights
Atif Aryan, AFP
Posted at Jun 26 2023 09:10 PM
In one of the rare occasions, Afghan women hold placards demanding their right to education, in Mazar-i-Sharif on Monday. The supreme leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, released a message Sunday claiming the Afghan government has taken the necessary steps for the betterment of women's lives, despite the ban on women from public life and work and restricted education for young girls.
- /entertainment/06/26/23/look-ariana-grande-as-dorothy-of-oz-in-throwback-snap
- /sports/06/26/23/de-jesus-says-gilas-ready-to-bounce-back-after-loss-to-australia
- /life/06/26/23/mga-kailangang-gawin-kapag-magpapakasal
- /life/06/26/23/patrol-ng-pilipino-bentahan-ng-halaman-tumumal-na
- /video/entertainment/06/26/23/mga-pinoy-sa-uk-inaabangan-na-ang-1mx-sa-london