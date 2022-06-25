Home  >  Overseas

Oslo gay bar shooting leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

Terje Pedersen, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 25 2022 04:53 PM

Nightclub shooting in Oslo leaves 2 dead, 10 injured

Flowers and rainbow flags sit on the street after several shots were fired by a gunman outside the London Pub, a gay bar and nightclub, in the center of Oslo, Norway on Saturday. The shooting left two people dead and 10 injured with the annual Pride Parade and related events in Oslo, scheduled for 25 June being called off for security reasons. 

