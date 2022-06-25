Abortion rights activists protest US SC decision

Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Abortion rights activist hold protest outside US Supreme Court Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 25 2022 11:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The image of abortion rights activists holding signs outside the Supreme Court is reflected in the sunglasses of an activist in Washington, DC, on Friday. The US Supreme Court ruled on the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights. Trump says God made abortion decision, then takes credit himself US ending abortion right a ‘huge blow’ to human rights, says UN US Supreme Court strikes down constitutional right to abortion Read More: abortion abortion rights pro-choice US US Supreme Court protest Roe v Wade Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization /life/06/25/22/people-get-drawn-to-others-who-smell-like-them-study/sports/06/25/22/more-naturalized-players-good-for-gilas-chua-says/sports/06/25/22/boxing-federation-excluded-from-2024-paris-olympics/overseas/06/25/22/putin-defends-russias-stance-on-global-food-crisis/news/06/25/22/hrw-lauds-icc-prosecutor-seeking-to-resume-drug-war-probe