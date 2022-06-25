Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Abortion rights activist hold protest outside US Supreme Court

Michael Reynolds, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 25 2022 11:26 AM

Abortion rights activists protest US SC decision

The image of abortion rights activists holding signs outside the Supreme Court is reflected in the sunglasses of an activist in Washington, DC, on Friday. The US Supreme Court ruled on the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning the 1973 case of Roe v Wade that guaranteed federal abortion rights. 

Read More:  abortion   abortion rights   pro-choice   US   US Supreme Court   protest   Roe v Wade   Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization  