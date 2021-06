MULTIMEDIA

Taiwan continues COVID-19 jabs for elderly

Ann Wong, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man reacts as a medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 during a vaccination session for elderly people over 75 years old, at a stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Friday. Taiwan reported 76 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 129 a day earlier.