Building collapse in Miami

Marco Bello, Reuters

Posted at Jun 25 2021 12:16 PM

Building collapse in Miami

An aerial view shows a partially collapsed building in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. on Thursday. Dozens of survivors were pulled out but many are believed still trapped in the rubble. 

