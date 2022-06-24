Thousands homeless after Afghan quake

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands left homeless by Afghanistan quake

Sahel Arman, AFP

An Afghan man stands beside a door of a house damaged by an earthquake in Bermal district, Paktika province, on Thursday. Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.

