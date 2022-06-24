Thousands homeless after Afghan quake

MULTIMEDIA
Thousands left homeless by Afghanistan quake
Sahel Arman, AFP
Posted at Jun 24 2022 10:14 AM
An Afghan man stands beside a door of a house damaged by an earthquake in Bermal district, Paktika province, on Thursday. Desperate rescuers battled against the clock and heavy rain to reach cut-off areas in eastern Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake killed at least 1,000 people and left thousands more homeless.
- /entertainment/06/24/22/maymays-amakabogera-mv-reaches-15m-views-on-youtube
- /news/06/24/22/guanzon-denies-ethical-issue-in-comelecs-substitution-nod
- /news/06/24/22/marcos-returns-to-cavite-gives-thanks-for-1m-votes
- /sports/06/24/22/magic-select-paolo-banchero-with-no1-nba-draft-pick
- /overseas/06/24/22/austria-to-scrap-mandatory-covid-vaccination