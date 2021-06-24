Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Hot off the press Daniel Suen, AFP Posted at Jun 24 2021 06:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An Apple Daily journalist holds freshly-printed copies of the newspaper's last edition to be distributed to supporters gathered outside their office in Hong Kong early on Thursday as the pro-democracy tabloid was forced to close after 26 years amid a sweeping new national security law. The newspaper, known for its anti-government stance, is Hong Kong’s first media outlet to cease operations since Beijing imposed the national security law in the city last June. Lights out at Apple Daily: Hongkongers queue for hours to buy newspaper’s last issue Read More: Apple Daily press freedom Hong Kong national security law Apple Daily last issue multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/24/21/clashes-as-indonesia-jails-hardline-cleric-over-coronavirus-lies/news/06/24/21/responsible-leader-ex-cj-sereno-looks-back-on-pnoys-presidency/overseas/06/24/21/5-doctors-in-japan-found-liable-for-childs-death-due-to-excessive-use-of-sedative/news/06/24/21/suspected-abu-bandit-killed-in-sulu-shootout-suicide-bombers-daughter-rescued/overseas/06/24/21/pro-democracy-protests-return-to-thailand-amid-coronavirus-surge