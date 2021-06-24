Hot off the press

MULTIMEDIA

Daniel Suen, AFP

An Apple Daily journalist holds freshly-printed copies of the newspaper's last edition to be distributed to supporters gathered outside their office in Hong Kong early on Thursday as the pro-democracy tabloid was forced to close after 26 years amid a sweeping new national security law. The newspaper, known for its anti-government stance, is Hong Kong’s first media outlet to cease operations since Beijing imposed the national security law in the city last June.