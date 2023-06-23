MULTIMEDIA
Oil spill threatens Venezuela community
Henry Chirinos, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 23 2023 02:25 PM
View of an oil spill on Thursday in Maracaibo, Venezuela. The Azul Ambientalistas foundation denounced the 'state of emergency' in which the largest lake in Venezuela, the Maracaibo Lake, finds itself, due to the oil spill that is affecting the lake economy and the health of the people.
