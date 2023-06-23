Home  >  Overseas

Oil spill threatens Venezuela community

Henry Chirinos, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 23 2023 02:25 PM

View of an oil spill on Thursday in Maracaibo, Venezuela. The Azul Ambientalistas foundation denounced the 'state of emergency' in which the largest lake in Venezuela, the Maracaibo Lake, finds itself, due to the oil spill that is affecting the lake economy and the health of the people. 

