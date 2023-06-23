Missing Titanic sub imploded under the sea

MULTIMEDIA

US Coast Guard announces sub debris found near wreck of Titanic

Rear Admiral John W. Mauger of the First Coast Guard District briefs the news media regarding the search for a submersible on the pier at the Coast Guard Base Boston, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA on Thursday. The US Coast Guard informed they have found the debris of the missing submersible in a field near wreckage of the Titanic, suggesting it imploded and killed the five people on board. The submersible Titan, carrying tourists visiting the Titanic wreckage 1500 km off the coast of Cape Cod, went missing on June 18.

