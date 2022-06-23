5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

MULTIMEDIA

1,000 killed after 5.9-magnitude quake in Afghanistan

AFP

Damaged houses are pictured following an earthquake in Gayan district, Paktika province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake jolted a remote border region of Afghanistan overnight killing at least 1,000 people and injuring 1,500 more, officials said Wednesday, with the toll expected to rise as desperate rescuers dig through collapsed dwellings.