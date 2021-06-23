US inoculates adolescents against COVID-19

MULTIMEDIA

Tom Brenner, Reuters/ Pool

U.S. first lady Jill Biden comforts Adriana Lyttle, 12, as she receives her coronavirus vaccine at the Ole Smoky distillery in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., Tuesday. USA has started inoculating its adolescent population last May after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age.