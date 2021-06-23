Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Palestinians fight for land rights Abbas Momani, AFP Posted at Jun 23 2021 04:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Palestinians burn tires during a night demonstration against the expansion of a Jewish settlement on the lands of Beita village, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Wednesday. Palestinian activists have been protesting for weeks to fight against the alleged takeover of their lands by Israeli forces. Israel launches air strikes on Gaza, says Israeli army Global displacement from war, crises doubles in a decade: UN Read More: Palestine Israel Beita Village expansion Jewish settlement Nablus multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/06/23/21/it-can-be-done-jodi-sta-maria-pens-inspiring-message-to-mark-her-college-graduation/overseas/06/23/21/thai-authorities-warn-against-planned-pro-democracy-protest/news/06/23/21/dea-courts-destruction-order-delays/business/06/23/21/lenovo-updates-laptop-lineup-as-pc-sales-continue-surging/spotlight/06/23/21/curtain-falls-on-hong-kong-tabloid-that-dared-to-challenge-china