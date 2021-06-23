Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Palestinians fight for land rights

Abbas Momani, AFP

Posted at Jun 23 2021 04:57 PM

Palestinians fight for land rights

Palestinians burn tires during a night demonstration against the expansion of a Jewish settlement on the lands of Beita village, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on Wednesday. Palestinian activists have been protesting for weeks to fight against the alleged takeover of their lands by Israeli forces. 

Read More:  Palestine   Israel   Beita Village   expansion Jewish settlement   Nablus   multimedia   multimedia photos  