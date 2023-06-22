Swimming nude on winter solstice

MULTIMEDIA

Aussies swim nude at Hobart's winter solstice festival

Rob Blakers, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Swimmers participate in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart's Dark Mofo festival on Thursday at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia. Located deep in the Southern hemisphere, Australia experienced its shortest day of the year as the south pole reached its maximum tilt away from the Sun.