Swimming nude on winter solstice

Aussies swim nude at Hobart's winter solstice festival
Rob Blakers, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 22 2023 06:02 PM
Swimmers participate in the annual nude winter solstice swim during Hobart's Dark Mofo festival on Thursday at Long Beach in Hobart, Australia. Located deep in the Southern hemisphere, Australia experienced its shortest day of the year as the south pole reached its maximum tilt away from the Sun.
