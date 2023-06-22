Israel forces raid Palestinian prisoner's home

MULTIMEDIA

Israel forces destroy Palestinian prisoner's home

People inspect the house of Palestinian prisoner Kamal Jouri after it was destroyed during an overnight raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Nablus on Thursday. Israeli forces destroyed the home of a Palestinian suspect accused of taking part in the killing of an Israeli soldier in a shooting attack in the West Bank on October 2022, the Israeli army said.

During the raid, Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces and several people were injured, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).