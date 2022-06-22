MULTIMEDIA

Nude Aussie 'redheads' take a swim

Rob Blakers, EPA-EFE

Swimmers enter the water at the annual nude winter solstice swim, during Hobart's Dark Mofo festival at Long Beach, in Sandy Bay, Tasmania, Australia on Wednesday. Dark Mofo is a festival held in Tasmania, with many events taking place at night as it celebrates the darkness of the annual southern winter solstice.