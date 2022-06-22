Destruction as massive shelling hits Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

Ukraine faces massive shelling

Sergei Chuzavkov, AFP

Children ride a bike and a scooter on a road in front of a destroyed building in the village of Novoselivka, outside Chernigiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian cities have faced relentless and massive bombardment as Russian troops attempt to occupy and take control of the eastern part of the country.



