Destruction as massive shelling hits Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA
Ukraine faces massive shelling
Sergei Chuzavkov, AFP
Posted at Jun 22 2022 03:50 PM
Children ride a bike and a scooter on a road in front of a destroyed building in the village of Novoselivka, outside Chernigiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian cities have faced relentless and massive bombardment as Russian troops attempt to occupy and take control of the eastern part of the country.
