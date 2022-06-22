At least 1,000 killed in Afghanistan quake

MULTIMEDIA
Afghanistan quake death toll climbs to at least 1,000
Courtesy of Bakhtar News Agency via AFP
Posted at Jun 22 2022 10:15 PM
A member of the Afghan Red Crescent Society gives medical treatment to a victim following an earthquake in Afghanistan's Gayan district, Paktika province on Wednesday. The powerful quake struck overnight killing at least 1,000 people and injuring hundreds more, officials said, with the toll expected to rise as rescuers dig through collapsed dwellings.
- /news/06/22/22/robredo-camp-eyes-legal-action-vs-fake-news-peddlers
- /overseas/06/22/22/google-agrees-to-pay-for-wikipedia-content
- /life/06/22/22/manny-jinkee-visit-cloy-set-location-in-switzerland
- /news/06/22/22/makabayan-bloc-blasts-ntc-order-blocking-cpp-npa-ndf-websites
- /business/06/22/22/biden-to-call-for-three-month-suspension-of-federal-gas-tax-as-prices