Sand sculptures greet visitors in Taiwan

MULTIMEDIA
Avengers assembled in sand
Ritchie B. Tong, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 21 2023 11:04 PM
People inspect different Disney-themed sand sculptures during an exhibition at Fulong beach in New Taipei City, Taiwan on Wednesday. This year’s exhibition features sand sculptures of various Disney characters made by international sand sculptors and will run until October 10, 2023.
