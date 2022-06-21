MULTIMEDIA

South Korea joins space race

South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri blasts off from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung on Tuesday, in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit after a launch last October failed. The rocket is carrying five satellites that will carry out Earth observation missions, such as monitoring the atmosphere, for up to two years, according to the country's Science Ministry.