MULTIMEDIA
South Korea joins space race
YONHAP/AFP
Posted at Jun 21 2022 06:58 PM
South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri blasts off from the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung on Tuesday, in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit after a launch last October failed. The rocket is carrying five satellites that will carry out Earth observation missions, such as monitoring the atmosphere, for up to two years, according to the country's Science Ministry.
- /news/06/21/22/bilateral-defense-relationssa-pagitan-ng-ph-at-rok-pinagtibay
- /video/business/06/21/22/presyo-ng-petrolyo-sa-ilang-gasolinahan-halos-p100-na
- /sports/06/21/22/ust-proclaimed-general-champions-of-uaap-season-84
- /sports/06/21/22/alex-eala-now-wtas-top-tennis-player-in-southeast-asia
- /news/06/21/22/hs-student-sa-pangasinan-tanggap-sa-6-paaralan-abroad