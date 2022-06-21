Celebrating Pride month in Thailand

MULTIMEDIA
Rainbow love in Thailand
Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 21 2022 12:41 PM
A lesbian couple take pictures along a pathway with rainbow colors in front of Siam Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Lawmakers in Thailand gave initial approval to legalizing same-sex unions, a step closer towards becoming the second territory in Asia to legalize same-gender marriages.
