Bangladesh, India experience massive flooding

MULTIMEDIA
Massive flooding in Bangladesh and India
Maruf Rahman, AFP
Posted at Jun 21 2022 12:35 PM
People wade in chest-deep floods after collecting food aid in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Companiganj, Bangladesh on Monday. At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighboring Bangladesh according to authorities.
