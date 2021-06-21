MULTIMEDIA

Protest against New York vaccine passport

Andrew Kelly, Reuters

Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a show by the Foo Fighters, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, U.S.A, on Sunday. Several countries around the world are exploring the use of vaccine passports to access events and different establishments as societies aim to reopen after more than a year of lockdown and community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

