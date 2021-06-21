MULTIMEDIA
Celebrating the longest day
Ognen Teofilovski, Reuters
Posted at Jun 21 2021 10:09 PM
People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia on Monday. Summer solstice happens when one of the earth's poles, in this case the North Pole, is tilted towards the sun, resulting in the longest daytime for the countries north of the equator.
