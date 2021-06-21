MULTIMEDIA

Celebrating the longest day

Ognen Teofilovski, Reuters

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People celebrate the summer solstice at the Kokino megalithic observatory, near the city of Kumanovo, North Macedonia on Monday. Summer solstice happens when one of the earth's poles, in this case the North Pole, is tilted towards the sun, resulting in the longest daytime for the countries north of the equator.