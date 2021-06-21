MULTIMEDIA
Brazil reaches 500,000 COVID-19 deaths
Lucas Landau, Reuters
Posted at Jun 21 2021 07:34 PM
A member of Rio de Paz NGO places red flowers along Copacabana beach to pay tribute to Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Brazil has passed 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the second-highest in the world, even as experts say the outbreak could even worsen amid slow vaccination.
