MULTIMEDIA
Thailand center offers virtual trauma treatment
Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 20 2023 11:16 PM
A visitor speaks to a therapist (not in picture) as she undergoes 'Empty Chair', a virtual therapy psychology treatment designed to relieve trauma at Me Hug innovative center for mental health and human development in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. A Thai innovative center for mental health and human development, Me Hug provides an alternative mental healthcare virtual reality therapy for psychology counseling treatment by using 3-D goggles. The Center collaborates with local development computer software to generate a 3-D immersive environment simulating a situation designed tasks which provoke anxiety or fear for clients to confront their fears and overcome them.
