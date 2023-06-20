Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Authorities vow to clean algae-filled Dal Lake Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 20 2023 09:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kashmiri boatmen row a boat filled with wooden poles across the polluted water body around the Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. The authorities are putting in efforts in a bid to cleanse the Dal Lake of unwanted algae and weeds. Read More: Dal Lake Kashmir Srinagar pollution water pollution /news/06/20/23/blinkens-china-visit-important-to-ph-us-official/entertainment/06/20/23/super-juniors-fan-party-in-manila-seat-map-ticketing-details/news/06/20/23/asean-moves-joint-drills-from-disputed-south-china-sea-area/life/multimedia/video/06/20/23/paano-gumawa-ng-cv-na-magpapabilib-sa-mga-employer/entertainment/06/20/23/gary-v-to-hold-series-of-concert-shows-in-music-museum