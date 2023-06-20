Home  >  Overseas

Authorities vow to clean algae-filled Dal Lake

Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 20 2023 09:33 PM

Kashmiri boatmen row a boat filled with wooden poles across the polluted water body around the Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. The authorities are putting in efforts in a bid to cleanse the Dal Lake of unwanted algae and weeds. 

