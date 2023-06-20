MULTIMEDIA

Authorities vow to clean algae-filled Dal Lake

Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE

Kashmiri boatmen row a boat filled with wooden poles across the polluted water body around the Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. The authorities are putting in efforts in a bid to cleanse the Dal Lake of unwanted algae and weeds.