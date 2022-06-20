Wildfire hits northern Spain

MULTIMEDIA

Extreme heat wave causes wildfire in Spain

Cesar Manso, AFP

Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, Saturday. Firefighters continued to fight against multiple fires in Spain, one of which ravaged nearly 20,000 hectares of land, on the last day of an extreme heat wave which crushed the country, with peaks at 43 degrees.