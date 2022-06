Thailand legalizes marijuana use for medicine

MULTIMEDIA

Legalizing cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes

A customer views samples of marijuana inside a cannabis shop at Chatuchak park in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday. Thailand further legalized the cultivation and use of marijuana for non-recreational purposes to encourage the production of medicines and foods made with cannabis extracts.

