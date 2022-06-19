France, Spain experience hottest June

MULTIMEDIA
Record high temperatures sweep Western Europe
Stefano Rellandini, AFP
Posted at Jun 19 2022 01:22 PM
A man cools off in The Trocadero Fountains in Paris on Saturday, amid record high temperatures sweeping across France and western Europe. Spain, France and other western European nations braced for a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records, with forest fires and warnings over the effects of climate change.
