Record high temperatures sweep Western Europe

Stefano Rellandini, AFP

Posted at Jun 19 2022 01:22 PM

France, Spain experience hottest June

A man cools off in The Trocadero Fountains in Paris on Saturday, amid record high temperatures sweeping across France and western Europe. Spain, France and other western European nations braced for a sweltering June weekend that is set to break records, with forest fires and warnings over the effects of climate change.

