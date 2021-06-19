MULTIMEDIA

Joints for jabs in Washington state

Lindsey Wasson, Reuters

Viber

Street performer Keith Sexton wears a hat with a dragon mask, adorned with a surgical mask, while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine from Tara Biller of health care organization Pliable during a "Joints for Jabs" initiative at the Evergreen Market cannabis store in Auburn, Washington, U.S., on Friday. Washington’s Liquor and Cannabis Board recently allowed retailers to participate in the initiative where adults can receive a complimentary joint after getting a shot of the vaccine as the pace of inoculation slows across the U.S.

