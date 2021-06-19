MULTIMEDIA
Checking the patients
Adiyta, Aji, AFP
Posted at Jun 19 2021 11:19 AM
A medical staff member checks on COVID-19 patients at a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) ward in Bogor, Indonesia on Friday, as the country’s COVID-19 infection rate soars. Indonesia on Friday reported 12,990 new infections, its highest since late January, bringing the total number of virus cases in the country to 1,963,226.
