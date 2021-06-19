Home  >  Overseas

MULTIMEDIA

Checking the patients

Adiyta, Aji, AFP

Posted at Jun 19 2021 11:19 AM

Checking the patients

A medical staff member checks on COVID-19 patients at a hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) ward in Bogor, Indonesia on Friday, as the country’s COVID-19 infection rate soars. Indonesia on Friday reported 12,990 new infections, its highest since late January, bringing the total number of virus cases in the country to 1,963,226. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID-19   health worker   ICU< hospital   Indonesia  