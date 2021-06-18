MULTIMEDIA
Health preparations for the Tokyo Olympics
Yoshikazu Tsuno, Reuters/pool
Posted at Jun 18 2021 03:05 PM
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, left, inspects a COVID-19 vaccination activity at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday as Tokyo Metropolitan Government started vaccination for those involved in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The quadrennial games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will push through as planned on July 24.
