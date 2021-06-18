MULTIMEDIA

Health preparations for the Tokyo Olympics

Yoshikazu Tsuno, Reuters/pool

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, left, inspects a COVID-19 vaccination activity at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday as Tokyo Metropolitan Government started vaccination for those involved in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The quadrennial games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will push through as planned on July 24.

Read More: Olympics Tokyo sports COVID19 pandemic health vaccine