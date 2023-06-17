MULTIMEDIA
South Korean military salvages North Korea's Cholima-1
Yonhap, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 17 2023 12:16 PM
The South Korean military reveals a sunken part of North Korea's ill-fated 'Chollima-1' rocket at the Navy's 2nd Fleet Command in Pyeongtaek on Friday, after salvaging it from the Yellow Sea on June 15. The rocket was carrying a North Korean military reconnaissance satellite that crashed into sea following a launch failure on 31 May 2023, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
