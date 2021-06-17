Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Arrests of media people in Hong Kong Anthony Wallace, AFP Posted at Jun 17 2021 05:16 PM | Updated as of Jun 17 2021 05:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law is escorted by police to a waiting vehicle outside the entrance of the Apple Daily newspaper offices in Hong Kong on Thursday. Hong Kong police arrested Law and four other directors of the Apple Daily newspaper in early morning raids over their role in the publication of dozens of articles alleged to be part of a conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Read More: Hongkong China Apple Daily media arrests national security law multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/17/21/electricity-philippines-power-interruption-june-july/life/06/17/21/shopping-shorts-butt-masks-new-appliances-fathers-day-promos/sports/06/17/21/mma-joshua-pacio-believes-he-can-finish-ufcs-brandon-moreno/life/06/17/21/19-ways-to-celebrate-with-your-dad-on-fathers-day-2021/spotlight/06/17/21/asia-wary-g7-china-belt-and-road