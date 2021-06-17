MULTIMEDIA

Arrests of media people in Hong Kong

Anthony Wallace, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law is escorted by police to a waiting vehicle outside the entrance of the Apple Daily newspaper offices in Hong Kong on Thursday. Hong Kong police arrested Law and four other directors of the Apple Daily newspaper in early morning raids over their role in the publication of dozens of articles alleged to be part of a conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.