China launches mission to space station

Greg Baker, AFP

Posted at Jun 17 2021 11:06 AM

China launches mission to space station

A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on Thursday. The crew will have a three-month mission aboard China's new space station, the Tianhe. 

