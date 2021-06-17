MULTIMEDIA
China launches mission to space station
Greg Baker, AFP
Posted at Jun 17 2021 11:06 AM
A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on Thursday. The crew will have a three-month mission aboard China's new space station, the Tianhe.
