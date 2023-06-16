Home  >  Overseas

Police robots deployed in Singapore

Kua Chee Siong, The Straits Times/AFP

Posted at Jun 16 2023 02:50 PM

Singapore deploys more police robots

Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers patrol with a police robot at Changi Airport in Singapore on Thursday. Singapore will "progressively deploy" more patrol robots across the city-state, police said on June 15, 2023, after more than five years of small-scale trials. 

 

