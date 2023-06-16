Pope Francis leaves hospital

MULTIMEDIA

Pope Francis discharged from hospital

Fabio Frustaci, EPA-EFE

Pope Francis (C) speaks to members of the media while flanked by Doctor Sergio Alfieri (C-L), the surgeon who operated on him, as ha leaves the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, Italy on Friday. The pontiff was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 16 June morning, following his recent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove internal scar tissues.