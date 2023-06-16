MULTIMEDIA

Capsized migrant boat survivors taken to facility

Yannis Kolesidis, EPA-EFE

A migrant sits inside a bus that will take 104 migrants rescued from a capsized migrant boat off the coast of Pylos from Kalamata port to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa, Greece on Friday. A total of 104 individuals were rescued, while 78 bodies were recovered, after a fishing boat capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Peloponnese coast with the number of missing still unknown.