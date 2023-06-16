MULTIMEDIA
Capsized migrant boat survivors taken to facility
Yannis Kolesidis, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jun 16 2023 09:40 PM | Updated as of Jun 16 2023 09:59 PM
A migrant sits inside a bus that will take 104 migrants rescued from a capsized migrant boat off the coast of Pylos from Kalamata port to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa, Greece on Friday. A total of 104 individuals were rescued, while 78 bodies were recovered, after a fishing boat capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Peloponnese coast with the number of missing still unknown.
- /news/06/16/23/abs-cbn-joins-google-ft-strategies-program-for-news-publishers
- /life/06/16/23/help-pours-in-for-dog-suffering-from-nose-bleeding
- /sports/06/16/23/pba-on-tour-tiongsons-37-pts-powers-terrafirma-past-nlex
- /sports/06/16/23/why-azkals-coach-weiss-re-activated-schrock
- /entertainment/06/16/23/ex-idol-ph-bet-drei-sugay-drops-single-aking-tangi