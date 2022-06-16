MULTIMEDIA
Cooling off as heat wave hits France
Sebastien Bozon, AFP
Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:32 PM
Children cool off in a fountain in Colmar, eastern France, on Wednesday. National forecaster Meteo France has warned temperatures could peak above 40C in the south-west France between Thursday and Saturday, with the entire country set to experience a hotter-than-usual spell.
- /video/news/06/16/22/p5-dagdag-pasahe-across-the-board-hiling-ng-transport-group
- /news/06/16/22/truck-tumagilid-sa-abra-driver-ng-nasaging-tricycle-patay
- /sports/06/16/22/uaap-ust-snaps-10-year-title-drought-in-mens-chess
- /news/06/16/22/ph-wins-seat-on-un-law-of-the-sea-treaty-body
- /video/news/06/16/22/children-below-5-years-old-must-also-get-covid-19-shot-expert