Cooling off as heat wave hits France

Sebastien Bozon, AFP

Posted at Jun 16 2022 12:32 PM

Children cool off in a fountain in Colmar, eastern France, on Wednesday. National forecaster Meteo France has warned temperatures could peak above 40C in the south-west France between Thursday and Saturday, with the entire country set to experience a hotter-than-usual spell.

