EU leaders set to meet Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ludovic Marin, Pool/EPA-EFE

Posted at Jun 16 2022 06:34 PM

EU leaders visit Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visit Irpin, Ukraine on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived on a night train from Poland to Kyiv and will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a time when the country is pushing for EU membership.

