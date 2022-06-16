EU leaders visit Ukraine

MULTIMEDIA

EU leaders set to meet Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky

Ludovic Marin, Pool/EPA-EFE

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visit Irpin, Ukraine on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived on a night train from Poland to Kyiv and will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a time when the country is pushing for EU membership.