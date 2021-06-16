MULTIMEDIA

Taj Mahal reopens to tourists

Money Sharma, AFP

A group of tourists take souvenir photos at the Taj Mahal after it reopened to visitors following authorities easing COVID-19 restrictions in Agra, India on Wednesday. The monument, which normally attracts 7 to 8 million visitors a year or an average of 20,000 a day, will only allow 650 tourists in the premises at any point in time.