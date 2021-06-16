Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Taj Mahal reopens to tourists Money Sharma, AFP Posted at Jun 16 2021 06:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A group of tourists take souvenir photos at the Taj Mahal after it reopened to visitors following authorities easing COVID-19 restrictions in Agra, India on Wednesday. The monument, which normally attracts 7 to 8 million visitors a year or an average of 20,000 a day, will only allow 650 tourists in the premises at any point in time. India's famed Taj Mahal reopens for tourists as COVID-19 curbs ease Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Taj Mahal India tourism pandemic tourism multimedia multimedia photos /sports/06/16/21/fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers-belangels-buzzer-beater-tows-gilas-past-south-korea/overseas/06/16/21/moscow-orders-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations/news/06/16/21/dolomite-manila-bay-80-percent-tapos/entertainment/06/16/21/kahit-ikamatay-ko-alwyn-uytingco-umaasang-maaayos-ang-problema-nila-ni-jennica-garcia/news/06/16/21/mas-maiksing-quarantine-ihihirit-para-sa-mga-umuuwing-ofw