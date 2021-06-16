Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA Liberty from COVID-19 Angela Weiss, AFP Posted at Jun 16 2021 12:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline are seen as fireworks go off in New York Harbor in celebration of reaching 70 percent of New York adults having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in New York City. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that restrictions are lifted immediately as 70 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their vaccination series. Read More: coronavirus COVID19 New York vaccine restrictions multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/16/21/pulis-sinibak-pangingikil-police-applicants/overseas/06/16/21/china-russia-diplomacy-relations-vladimir-putin/news/06/16/21/fully-vaccinated-health-workers-tacloban-covid19-surge/news/06/16/21/people-can-remove-face-shields-when-outdoors-health-official/entertainment/06/16/21/maxine-medina-thanks-boyfriend-for-helping-her-become-a-better-person